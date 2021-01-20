VACCINE UPDATE: Check the status of the vaccine in southcentral Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News is keeping you up to date with the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine status in the southcentral Kentucky region.

The status of the vaccine is different for each area-health department and facility. Many have reported they are not receiving the number of doses they requested. The federal government releases doses to each state and from there, the state government makes the allocation to the local level.

“At the local level, we have not seen any data regarding the increase in you know, vaccines coming to Kentucky or coming to the Barren River area,” said Matt Hunt, Public Health Director with Barren River District Health Department.

The health department continued vaccine clinics today for phase 1b which includes people over 70, first responders and school staff. However, those appointments booked up quickly, as they say, the health department is only receiving about 50 percent of the doses they request.

“So there are approximately 28,000 Moderna vaccines that are coming to the state,” explained Hunt. “And so again, thinking about dispersing 28,000 a month, 120 counties, that doesn’t go very far.”

Meanwhile, Med Center Health says they have administered over 10,300 doses, T.J. Samson Regional Health 1,100 doses, Logan Memorial Hospital has administered 460 and Barren River District Health roughly 3500 doses.

“I know it’s been tough on the community with limited doses. And I certainly understand that, but hopefully in the coming weeks, and we get much better as relates to vaccine allocations and supply on hand,” said Hunt.

The status on the vaccine within other area health departments are as follows:

Allen County - Adding people 70 and up to waitlist, but vaccines are not in house. Please call (270) 239-7378 Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9:00 am-12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Monroe County - Not yet approved, and haven’t received vaccines for phase 1b

Grayson County - Residents of Grayson Co 70 and up register at link here. If you have already added your name to our waitlist, please do not resubmit your name.

Barren River District Health Department covers eight counties and says they will begin compiling a new waitlist for the vaccine once they receive the additional shipment of the vaccine doses from the state, likely sometime next week.

T.J. Samson Regional Health is still completing vaccinations in phase 1a, but has started to compile a waitlist for individuals 70 and over. Call (270) 659-1010 or register online at tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine.

To book an appointment with Med Center Health, text ‘SENIOR’ to 270-796-3200 or emailed vaccine@mchealth.net.

The current phases of vaccine priority are listed below:

1A: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel

1B: First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school personnel

1C: Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 conditions, all essential workers

2: Anyone age 40 or older

3: Anyone age 16 or older

4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age

