211 now offering text feature by texting zip code to “898211”

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 2-1-1 has been connecting people to resources and services in South Central Kentucky for the past 5 years. 2-1-1 started in 2016 with phone service, allowing people to call into the hotline.

Specialists will work with callers to assess their needs, determine their options, and provide programs/services, give support, intervene in crisis situations and advocate for the caller. 2-1-1 also assists during times of disaster, providing information about evacuation routes, food, and shelter.

Now, 2-1-1 is launching a new feature that allows you to send a text message to be connected with resources. You would first start by texting your zip code to “898211″.

“We started southern Kentucky 211, almost five years ago, we’ll celebrate our five year anniversary in July. And one of the things we wanted to do is give people options on how they can communicate with us how they can ask questions and get linked to services. So adding text was the next step for us. And, you know, if you think about the world we’re in right now, and how technology is used, texting is a good option for people,” said Vice President of United Way of Southern Kentucky, Ellie Harbaugh.

Are you in need of food, housing or utility assistance in the South Central Kentucky region? Have you ever heard of 211?...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Thursday, January 21, 2021

“There will be a few questions that they’ll answer, which will allow our contact specialists to be able to link them with the services that best fit for them. It’s an exciting time for us, because, you know, we have to change with the times and being able to interact with people and other ways besides just talking over the telephone. It’s exciting for us,” says Ellie. “There are folks who’ve never had to ask for help before. And if you’re that person and you don’t know where to go or who to call, call 2-1-1, let us help directly to you. This is not a service that is based on eligibility criteria. It’s for anybody in our community who needs help.”

