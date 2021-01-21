Advertisement

Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen

Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called about a missing teenager, 17-year-old Logan Peterson, who had left a home on Lick Branch Road.

Deputies say Peterson is a native of Warren County and left wearing a tan hoodie with “Self Made” on the front, blue jeans and a gray Nike backpack.

Peterson is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to have a light beard and usually wears a silver necklace. He has a few tattoos including a cross on his right forearm, “REAL” on his left forearm and a diamond on his chest.

He is believed to be in either Warren or Butler County.

Anyone with any information of Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 651-2771 or your local law enforcement agency.

