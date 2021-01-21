Community saves local shoe repair shop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eddie Lemay is the last shoe repairman left in our area. He fixes the soles of shoes, and he can fix belts and purses. He does it all.

“I am a shoe repairman and some people call me a cobbler is what the original name is. I started in this store 18 years ago and I rented from Greenwood Properties. They are great people, they have really worked with me and shown me grace,” said Lemay.

Lemay is the owner of Quality Shoe Repair in Bowling Green and his business took a hit due to COVID-19. With not a lot of money coming in, he found himself having to ask the community for help on Facebook.

“I was getting ready to get evicted from my house and the store rent was so far behind I was in danger of that too. So I didn’t know where to turn to. I made a post on Facebook that I needed help and for two weeks it was nothing, and then all of a sudden I came in on Monday and it seems like someone opened the doors for me,” Lemay added.

Lemay’s post touched several community members including a business owner in Nashville. After sharing his post on her Instagram, it even reached the attention of the singer Jewel.

“I guess she follows my shop and she immediately reposted my post about Eddie on her page. She has got a ton of followers and really dedicated fans and they all started sending money in. I mean just everyone was just sending such sweet messages for Eddie. I told Eddie I wish you could read all of these messages and see that these people care about your profession,” said Tanya Coe, owner/operator of goodbuygirls in Nashville.

Coe drove from Nashville to Bowling Green yesterday to deliver a check to Lemay from the donations she had received since sharing his post.

“It really does add up. I mean we were able to raise more than he even needed and that is just through what I was collecting for him. I even went and drove up to Bowling Green yesterday and hand-delivered his check because I just wanted to make sure that it safely got to him and I wanted him to have it immediately,” Coe added.

Lemay now has received enough donations that he thinks he will be okay.

“I just want everybody to know that I appreciate your contributions and I love the community. Whatever I can do for anybody I’ll do it-- I’ll be here for them,” Lemay added.

Lemay said that since he made the post the work at his shop is also piling up. He has soles, purses, and belts to fix for the next two weeks, but if you need shoe repairs stop by.

Quality Shoe Repair is located off of Scottsville Road, in the Shopping center, by Kroger and Hobby Lobby. The store is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until Noon.

