Advertisement

Congressman Brett Guthrie says he’s ready to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris

Congressman Brett Guthrie responds to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inauguration (AP)
Congressman Brett Guthrie responds to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inauguration (AP)(AP)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) -Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) responded after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States.

“Today we start a new chapter with the inauguration of a new President and Vice President of the United States,” said Guthrie.

“I’m committed to continuing the important work of delivering COVID-19 vaccines to Americans, rebuilding the economy, and getting all our students safely back to in-person learning.

“These and many other big issues facing our nation are no small tasks and will require this new administration to partner with Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.

“Last Congress, we found common ground to deliver relief to American families, workers, and small businesses.

“I also worked with my colleagues to usher bipartisan priorities across the finish line, such as funding for opioid recovery centers, Alzheimer’s care planning, and stronger communications networks.

“I’m ready to conduct congressional oversight of this new administration and sit at the negotiating table to get work done.

“Kentuckians in the Second District and Americans across the country are counting on us.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force...
President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case
Antwan Britt
Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Tayveon Bibb murder suspects make court appearance
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance

Latest News

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell
Sen. McConnell congratulates President Biden, Vice President Harris and new senators
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Gov. Andy Beshear offers congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris
Governor Beshear announced Tuesday he had vetoed bills with multiple meant to limit executive...
Beshear vetoes multiple bills meant to limit executive power during pandemic
2021 Inauguration Day
2021 Presidential Inauguration Day