Congressman Brett Guthrie says he’s ready to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) -Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) responded after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States.

“Today we start a new chapter with the inauguration of a new President and Vice President of the United States,” said Guthrie.

“I’m committed to continuing the important work of delivering COVID-19 vaccines to Americans, rebuilding the economy, and getting all our students safely back to in-person learning.

“These and many other big issues facing our nation are no small tasks and will require this new administration to partner with Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.

“Last Congress, we found common ground to deliver relief to American families, workers, and small businesses.

“I also worked with my colleagues to usher bipartisan priorities across the finish line, such as funding for opioid recovery centers, Alzheimer’s care planning, and stronger communications networks.

“I’m ready to conduct congressional oversight of this new administration and sit at the negotiating table to get work done.

“Kentuckians in the Second District and Americans across the country are counting on us.”

