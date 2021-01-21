Advertisement

COVID-19 related death reported in Ohio County

Ohio County has had 36 COVID-19 related deaths as of Jan. 21.
Ohio County has had 36 COVID-19 related deaths as of Jan. 21.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 235 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

Officials listed 132 new cases of the virus in Daviess County, 14 in Hancock County, 44 in Henderson County, seven in McLean County, 15 in Ohio County, 17 in Union County, and six in Webster County.

According to the release, the COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County, a resident of Hancock County, and a resident of Ohio County.

  • There have been 16,524 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 12,264 (75%).
  • 56 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 725 (4%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 276 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

To date, Ohio County has had 1,996 cases of the virus and 36 deaths.

