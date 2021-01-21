Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Jim Johnson Stolen Wheels

By Gene Birk
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that occurred at Jim Johnson Hyundai on Scottsville Road on January 2, 2021.

Police say two white men are seen on surveillance video driving into the lot in an older model Chevrolet truck. Once on the lot, one man took a jack from a car parked in the lot and used it to steal wheels and tires from a black GMC truck that was parked there.

The suspect truck is described as a tan or silver Chevrolet Z71 with extended mirrors, and damage to the extended portion of the cab just behind the driver’s door. The black truck shown in surveillance displays the wheels that were taken.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

