Advertisement

Deputies: Coyote pulled from SC elementary school restroom

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary...
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary School worked together to catch a coyote that wandered into the school.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Berkeley County school traffic deputies and staffers worked together to expel a coyote that wandered into an elementary school building Wednesday, WCSC reported.

A post from the sheriff’s office Community Action Team joked the coyote is the newest mascot for Cane Bay Elementary School.

The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into...
The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into the building during drop-off, deputies said.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)

The animal apparently sneaked into the school during drop off, deputies say.

Deputies and school staff members worked together to rescue “Wiley” from a school restroom without any injuries, the post states.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force...
President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case
Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Kentucky Coronavirus
Governor Beshear: 3,433 new cases of COVID-19, positivity rate below 12% for fifth day in a row
Two from Indiana arrested on drug charges
Suspicious activity in Metcalfe County church parking lot leads to two arrests
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

Getting the most out of your air fryer
Getting the most out of your air fryer
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020 file photo, then-Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison...
Democrats set to formalize Jaime Harrison as national chair
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, places his hand over his heart...
US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuclear treaty with Russia
Skies are cloudy for most today, but folks to our north are being treated with a few peeks of...
Clouds linger, but sunshine returns by the end of the week!
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you