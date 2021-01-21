Advertisement

Governor Beshear to serve as co-chairman on national COVID-19 task force with other governors

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear proposed an infusion of aid into Kentucky's coronavirus-battered economy on Thursday evening, Jan. 7, 2021, announcing an ambitious budget plan that includes down-payments on his long-running goals of raising salaries for teachers and boosting public education funding.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been chosen to help lead a national task force that will offer guidance to states on economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Governors Association says Beshear will serve as co-chairman of its Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force.

He’ll serve as co-chairman along with Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina.

The task force will focus on issues that include energy, environment, infrastructure, land management and taxes as states craft plans to revitalize their economies.

Beshear, a Democrat, says the work is “crucially important” for states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force...
President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case
Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Kentucky Coronavirus
Governor Beshear: 3,433 new cases of COVID-19, positivity rate below 12% for fifth day in a row
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
Two from Indiana arrested on drug charges
Suspicious activity in Metcalfe County church parking lot leads to two arrests

Latest News

Picture of part of Greenbo Lake State Park
Greenbo Lake State Resort Park launches nonprofit to support the park
Tracking a cloudy, but warmer day!
Rain showers end, but clouds stick around Thursday!
Rotary Club donates books to Warren County Public Library (WBKO)
Warren County Public Library accepting donations again
Hot Yoga of Bowling Green