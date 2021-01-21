Governor Beshear to serve as co-chairman on national COVID-19 task force with other governors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been chosen to help lead a national task force that will offer guidance to states on economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Governors Association says Beshear will serve as co-chairman of its Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force.

He’ll serve as co-chairman along with Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina.

The task force will focus on issues that include energy, environment, infrastructure, land management and taxes as states craft plans to revitalize their economies.

Beshear, a Democrat, says the work is “crucially important” for states.

