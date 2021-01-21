Greenbo Lake State Resort Park launches nonprofit to support the park

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Friends of Greenbo Lake State Resort Park has launched as a nonprofit organization to raise money and support the park in northeastern Kentucky.

Scott Hill is president of the newly formed organization. He says in a statement that the group’s mission is simply to support the park however possible.

Membership is open to the public and the cost varies, but all donations are tax deductible.

The statement says membership benefits include sharing ideas for the park, volunteering with activities and getting to know staff.

Greenbo Lake State Resort Park in Greenup features a 225-acre lake and 28 miles of trails.

