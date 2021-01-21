Advertisement

How to get the most out of your air fryer

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Air fryers were among the most popular Christmas gifts of 2020. Is yours still in the box?

LaToya Drake, Barren County Cooperative Extension Service Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, said she let her air fryer sit in the box for a year. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and she found herself with the time and motivation to give it a try. “It’s now become my new favorite countertop appliance. I used to be a slow cooker girl, now I’m an air fryer girl,” said Drake, who explained that the air fryer is a mini convection oven. They come in many sizes but usually take up the same amount of space as a slow cooker.

Air fryers cook by circulating extremely hot air around the food. A heating element similar to a stove burner is placed above the food, and a fan is used to rapidly move the heated air around the food to cook it.

Drake said foods come out crispy on the outside, while moist and tender on the inside. Her tips for choosing an air fryer include considering the right size for your family, counter space and budget.

The benefits of using the appliance include speedier meal prep, using less energy than a large oven and using less oil than typical deep-fried foods.

Drake offered these helpful cooking hints for a successful experience preparing foods in your air fryer:

1. Preheat your appliance 2-3 minutes prior to using.

2. If cooking foods you typically cook in the oven, cut 25 to 50 degrees off the temperature and 20% of the normal cooking time listed in the recipe.

3. Experiment with cooking times and test foods to make sure they’re done by using a meat thermometer or a toothpick for baked items. You may also want to use other accessories like muffin and cake pans with your appliance.

4. Air fryers are also great for cooking frozen foods like fish sticks, pizzas and cauliflower wings. Remember to reduce temperature and cooking times.

5. Cookies can be baked on parchment paper and an aluminum hammock can be used for ﬁsh.

The air fryer is an easy modern tool to cook food in a healthier way than a deep fryer.

“Start using it instead of fried foods. It’s a great healthy alternative,” said Drake.

