Journalist captures photo of uniformed man kneeling at Beau Biden’s grave during inauguration

By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - (Gray News) - A Delaware journalist shared the story of a photo she took on Inauguration Day of a uniformed man kneeling at the gravesite of President Joe Biden’s son Beau.

Patricia Talorico of the Delaware News Journal captured the photo and tweeted it out during the inauguration ceremony Wednesday afternoon. It has received more than 30,000 retweets and 179,000 likes.

Beau Biden died from cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. He served as Delaware’s Attorney General from 2007-2015 and received the bronze star for his service in the Iraq War.

Talorico wrote that she was struggling on a story in 2002 when she first met Biden and he helped her in an act of kindness.

She was one of the few reporters who received access to cover an after-funeral gathering among Biden’s closest friends.

The journalist said she was assigned to see how Delawareans were reacting to Joe Biden’s inauguration when she made the visit to Beau’s gravesite along the way to say a prayer. She noticed the man at the gravesite, but she didn’t want to interrupt the moment to learn more, citing the kind gesture she received from Beau nearly two decades prior.

“Some things in life you just let be,” she wrote.

