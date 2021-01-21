Advertisement

Local church holds small service outside of T.J. Samson Hospital to pray over healthcare workers

By Katey Cook
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - With the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, we are now witnessing the beginning of the end to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, hospitals are still filled with coronavirus patients, and healthcare staff continues to work tirelessly to take care of the people who have fallen ill.

“It’s a lot of pressure to meet the demand, of course, that the patient volume has brought,” Beth Cooper said. Cooper is the medical staff director at T.J. Samson Community Hospital, and a member of The Way Church.

On Wednesday, members of her church held a small service in the parking lot of the hospital to pray over all of the healthcare workers.

“I just thought, you know, who is doing more healing right now than anybody? Besides God himself, you know, obviously that is our healthcare workers,” Paul Grider, the Pastor of The Way Church, said.

Cooper went on to say that this is just one of the ways the church has given back to the community lately.

“Morale is really good in the sense that we’re all pitching in together and we’re making things happen,” Cooper said when talked about the healthcare workers at T.J. Samson.

Cooper led one of the prayers at the event Wednesday afternoon, saying it was overwhelming to see the support coming from her own church not just directed toward her but the people she works with.

“I got a little emotional as I was leading one of the prayers earlier because it’s just overwhelming to look out and see people who support you every week at church and send you messages of support. To see them on the ground it’s really great,” she said.

Grider expressed how heart warming it was to see the members of his church come together and show support for the healthcare workers in the community.

