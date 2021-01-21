Man wanted in Missouri, vehicle spotted in Warren County
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Chase Stevens has been identified as a person of interest, in connection with a homicide investigation in Sarcoxie, Missouri.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle associated with Stevens was located on Fred Madison Rd, on Thursday.
Stevens is 6′1, 175 pounds, with brown hair, a buzzcut, and blue eyes.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Do not approach.
