Man wanted in Missouri, vehicle spotted in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Chase Stevens has been identified as a person of interest, in connection with a homicide investigation in Sarcoxie, Missouri.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle associated with Stevens was located on Fred Madison Rd, on Thursday.

Stevens is 6′1, 175 pounds, with brown hair, a buzzcut, and blue eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Do not approach.

