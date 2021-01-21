Muhlenberg County Health Department reports one death and six new cases of COVID-19

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reports one additional death from COVID-19 and six new cases.

The current case total for Muhlenberg County is 2,434.

The Health Department will be at Dunmor Fire Department on January 25, 2021 and Midland Community Center on February 1, 2021 for free testing. You can call 270-754-3200 for an appointment.

The health department says the best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning 6spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

Symptoms of COVID19 can include fever, cough or shortness of breath. People who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Muhlenberg County Health Department for a mobile test site appointment

2. Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647

3. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777

4. Visit an urgent care center

5. Contact your health care provider.

If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200.

