New semester, same problems: WKU student documenting peers’ COVID-19 journey on the hill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shakira Tunstill is a journalism student at WKU who is reaching out to her peers on the hill during this pandemic.

“This project is similar to the COVID mental health group chat, which was private. So this is going to be more public basically, engaging with the students on the hill,” said Tunstill.

Shakira is documenting how students are navigating another semester, during all the changes of COVID-19. She’s interviewing students, and he plans on making a short documentary.

“I think that my biggest struggle was just the shock. That, you know, I feel like we all kind of thought it would be easier,” said WKU Student, Savanna Hinchcliffe.

Shakira, who is an advocate for mental health, says she knows from firsthand experience those who struggle.

“I have different mental health issues with my own family and close friends as well. So I want us to basically take some personal things that I’ve been encountering myself, and just for me to be going to school to be a reporter basically to use that to take advantage of using it while I’m in college as a student and not only that but to help students as well,” said Tunstill.

Tunstill says don’t be afraid to reach out to others or seek a counselor if you’re experiencing mental health issues like depression or loneliness.

“Speak to your close friends and family about anything you feel that you are battling with. And also just know that we’re going to get through these hard times,” said Tunstill.

