Advertisement

Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 28 dead

People and security forces gather at the site of a deadly bomb attack in a market selling used...
People and security forces gather at the site of a deadly bomb attack in a market selling used clothes, Iraq, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Twin suicide bombings hit Iraq's capital Thursday killing and wounding civilians, police and state TV said.(Source: AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - Twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital Thursday, killing at least 28 people and wounding 73 others, officials said.

The rare suicide bombing attack hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad amid heightened political tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis. Blood smeared the floors of the busy market amid piles of clothes and shoes as survivors took stock of the disarray in the aftermath.

Iraq’s Health Ministry announced all of its hospitals in the capital were mobilized to treat the wounded.

The attack occurred as security forces pursued two suicide bombers who detonated their explosives in the market near Tayaran Square, according to military spokesman Yahya Rasool.

The suicide bombings marked the first in three years to target Baghdad’s bustling commercial area. A suicide bomb attack took place in the same area in 2018 shortly after then-Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi declared victory over the Islamic State group.

No one immediately took responsibility for Thursday’s attack, but Iraq has seen assaults perpetrated by both the Islamic State group and militia groups in recent months.

Militias have routinely targeted the American presence in Iraq with rocket and mortar attacks, especially the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. The pace of those attacks, however, has decreased since an informal truce was declared by Iran-backed armed groups in October.

The style of Thursday’s assault was similar to those IS has conducted in the past. But the group has rarely been able to penetrate the capital since being dislodged by Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition in 2017.

The twin bombings Thursday came days after Iraq’s government unanimously agreed to hold early elections in October. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had announced in July that early polls would be held to meet the demands of anti-government protesters.

Demonstrators took to the streets in the tens of thousands last year to demand political change, and an end to rampant corruption and poor services. More than 500 people were killed in mass demonstrations as security forces used live rounds and tear gas to disperse crowds.

Iraq is also grappling with a severe economic crisis brought on by low oil prices that has led the government to borrow internally and risk depleting its foreign currency reserves. The Central Bank of Iraq devalued Iraq’s dinar by nearly 20% llast year to meet spending obligations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force...
President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
Kentucky Coronavirus
Governor Beshear: 3,433 new cases of COVID-19, positivity rate below 12% for fifth day in a row
Two from Indiana arrested on drug charges
Suspicious activity in Metcalfe County church parking lot leads to two arrests

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
US to join global coronavirus vaccine program, Fauci says
Dick and Shirley Meek, ages 89 and 87, died from COVID-19 within minutes of each other. Their...
Holding hands, couple married 70 years dies from COVID-19 minutes apart
Three of the couple's children wanted to share their story to encourage others to take COVID-19...
After 70 years of marriage, Ohio couple dies side by side from COVID-19
The president also signed an executive order that imposes a mask mandate for those on federal...
Biden asks Americans to 'mask up' for 100 days amid more COVID-19 variant cases