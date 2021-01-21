Rain showers end, but clouds gloom most of Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a sunny Wednesday, rain moved through last night into early Thursday morning. The showers end, but cloud cover sticks around for most of the day.

We've only seen 4 days of cloud cover less than 50% in Bowling Green as dreary clouds have stuck around south-central Kentucky. (None)

Rain showers will leave the region just after sunrise as drier air moves into the region. The dry air doesn’t include sunshine, however, as cloud cover sticks around south-central Kentucky for most of the day today. High temperatures will actually be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday as winds will be from the west and southwest through the day as we reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon.

Skies will partially clear out tonight to become partly cloudy late with lows falling in the low 30s. Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with clearing later in the day. Friday night will be cold with clear skies as lows fall in the mid-to-low 20s, setting up for a sunny Saturday! Both Friday and Saturday will be seasonably cool with highs in the mid-to-low 40s. By Sunday, warmer air moves back in the region along with increasing clouds and late stray shower chances.

Those shower chances will really increase late Sunday into Monday. This looks like it could be soaking rains as forecast models have amounts between Sunday night through Tuesday morning ranging from a half an inch to over two inches of rainfall possible. Considering the fact that we are under abnormally dry conditions, per the U.S. Drought Monitor, this will be welcomed rain to the region. This forecast will change as we get closer, so stay tuned to 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as we tweak the forecast rainfall amounts between now and the weekend. The rain will also bring warm conditions - Monday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with breezy southwest winds! Temperatures should moderate back to the mid-to-upper 40s with hit or miss shower chances for the middle of next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated AM rain showers. High 51. Low 32. Winds W at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 45. Low 23. Winds N at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 44. Low 29. Winds E at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 71 (1999, 1916)

Record Low Today: -12 (1985)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 4:59 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 45

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.13″

Monthly Precip: 0.72″ (-1.57″)

Yearly Precip: 0.72″ (-1.57″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

