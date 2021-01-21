Several people gather to pray over the country at Glasgow Square Wednesday

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On the evening of the 2021 presidential inauguration, some people gathered in front of the Barren County Courthouse to pray over the nation.

“We need it. All of the the churches we need to come together,” Donnie Abney, the pastor of Crossing over Jordan Church said. Crossing Over Jordan hosted the prayer vigil, but invited the community to join.

“We’ve been praying at it inside our church why not come outside of church and let everyone join in with us?”

Abney went on to say this was not about politics, but a cry to bring more peace to the United States.

“We’re just Christian people here wanting to pray for our country, pray for our leaders,” Abney said. “Throw politics out, we’re all Americans.”

Members of a few different local churches held hands an prayed together before attending their regularly scheduled services Wednesday evening.

