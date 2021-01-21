Advertisement

Several people gather to pray over the country at Glasgow Square Wednesday

By Katey Cook
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On the evening of the 2021 presidential inauguration, some people gathered in front of the Barren County Courthouse to pray over the nation.

“We need it. All of the the churches we need to come together,” Donnie Abney, the pastor of Crossing over Jordan Church said. Crossing Over Jordan hosted the prayer vigil, but invited the community to join.

“We’ve been praying at it inside our church why not come outside of church and let everyone join in with us?”

Abney went on to say this was not about politics, but a cry to bring more peace to the United States.

“We’re just Christian people here wanting to pray for our country, pray for our leaders,” Abney said. “Throw politics out, we’re all Americans.”

Members of a few different local churches held hands an prayed together before attending their regularly scheduled services Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force...
President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case
Antwan Britt
Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Tayveon Bibb murder suspects make court appearance
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance

Latest News

Members of The Way Church pray for frontline workers.
Local church holds small service outside of T.J. Samson Hospital to pray over healthcare workers
Group gathers to pray over the country at Glasgow square
Group gathers to pray over the country at Glasgow square
Glasgow Church holds small service outside of TJ Samson for frontline workers
Glasgow Church holds small service outside of TJ Samson for frontline workers
Brett Hankison was one of three LMPD officers who fired their weapons at Taylor’s apartment...
Hankison attorney hopes to move trial out of Jefferson County