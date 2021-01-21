Showers tonight to make roads slippery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was just an average day weather-wise. Temperatures were at the daily average and featured partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Tonight, temperatures will go as low as 35 degrees with some scattered showers late in the evening. Tomorrow, some showers are possible in the early morning hours, but afterwards we should dry out to mostly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 30s.

Friday and Saturday will feature clouds decreasing and a bit of a warmup towards Sunday. Friday, Highs in the mid 40s, lows in the mid 20s. Saturday will also remain in the mid 40s, but lows in the upper 20s. Sunday, mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. Monday, our next chance of showers arrive giving way to some much needed rain for the area. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. The showers don’t last for too long and eventually dry out, giving way to partly cloudy skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday around the upper 40s with lows around 30.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High 52, Low 32, winds W-8

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 45, Low 23, winds N-8

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 44, Low 29, winds E-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 45

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 72 (1906)

Record Low: -14 (1985)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.70″)

Yearly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.70″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 4:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.