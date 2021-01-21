View From The HIll: Healthy on the Hill reminders as WKU’s spring semester gets underway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The spring semester is underway at WKU and administrators are reminding students not to let their guard down when it comes to COVID-19.

“You’ve gotta keep updated and make sure whatever is thrown in your face you can handle.”

WKU students are back and this time seem more confident about how to navigate a global pandemic.

“Just kind of going into the second semester we know what we’re doing. We know what we’re getting into.”

WKU is reminding students to stay the course and stick to the main guidelines for avoiding COVID-19.

“Wearing the mask, keeping a social distance of at least six feet, washing your hands and using hand sanitizer frequently and avoiding groups, settings.”

Environmental Health and Safety Director David Oliver says WKU has beefed up staff to deal with calls to the Covid Assistance Line.

“We will give you immediate guidance on what to do if you’re positive, if you’re a contact or if you just have general questions, we’ll get those answered. "

Oliver says they will work to get people quarantined as quickly as possible to limit exposure.

He’s reminding students to be vigilant off campus as well.

“We have to really stay on top of it and try to limit those gatherings that happen off campus particularly where those have the potential for a super spreader event that can really impact a lot of people.”

Students say they will continue to be flexible and do what’s necessary to keep people safe.

“I think that’s kind of how 2020 went, I think that’s how the beginning of 2021 is gonna be. You gotta be able to take what’s given to you and work with it.”

“It’s kind of hard because I’m not a person who like, not really an online person. I like interacting with my teachers. So it’s a little barrier but I mean that’s the only way we can learn right now so I’ll figure it out.”

With the number of corona virus cases continuing to rise in the outlying areas, Oliver says WKU has to be more cautious than ever, even as vaccines are administered.

“Yes there’s a vaccine coming but it’s going to be months before we get it out to everyone. We have to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Oliver says starting this weekend, WKU Health Services will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from eight to noon offering COVID testing.

WKU’s COVID Assistance Line is 270-745-2019.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.