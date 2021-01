BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library has made a post to Facebook regarding donations.

Get a jump on that spring cleaning! We're taking donations again! Posted by Warren County Public Library on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

They are now accepting donations of books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, records, puzzles, and games at all branches across Warren County.

Magazines and textbooks are not accepted.

All donations are tax deductible.

