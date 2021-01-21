Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports a record number of COVID-19 related deaths Thursday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine distribution in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,738 new cases of the virus, the lowest total for a Thursday in more than four weeks. The governor said he believed they were seeing a declining trend in cases.

The governor also reported a record 58 deaths raising the death toll to 3,301. Among the deaths were a 99 year-old woman from Adair County, a 78-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from Allen County, a 71-year-old man from Grayson County, a 94-year-old woman from Hart County, a 79-yearold man from Logan County, a 73-year-old man form Monroe County and an 80-year-old woman from Ohio County.

Watch below.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force...
President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case
Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Two from Indiana arrested on drug charges
Suspicious activity in Metcalfe County church parking lot leads to two arrests
Kentucky Coronavirus
Governor Beshear: 3,433 new cases of COVID-19, positivity rate below 12% for fifth day in a row
Wheels like these were stolen from a truck at Jim Johnson Hyundai.
Crime Stoppers: Jim Johnson Stolen Wheels

Latest News

Getting the most out of your air fryer
Getting the most out of your air fryer
Skies are cloudy for most today, but folks to our north are being treated with a few peeks of...
Clouds linger, but sunshine returns by the end of the week!
Ohio County has had 36 COVID-19 related deaths as of Jan. 21.
COVID-19 related death reported in Ohio County
We've only seen 4 days of cloud cover less than 50% in Bowling Green as dreary clouds have...
Rain showers end, but clouds gloom most of Thursday