Gov. Beshear reports a record number of COVID-19 related deaths Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine distribution in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,738 new cases of the virus, the lowest total for a Thursday in more than four weeks. The governor said he believed they were seeing a declining trend in cases.

The governor also reported a record 58 deaths raising the death toll to 3,301. Among the deaths were a 99 year-old woman from Adair County, a 78-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from Allen County, a 71-year-old man from Grayson County, a 94-year-old woman from Hart County, a 79-yearold man from Logan County, a 73-year-old man form Monroe County and an 80-year-old woman from Ohio County.

