WKU students of color feel hopeful after Kamala Harris makes history as Vice President

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of Wednesday’s most significant moments was when Kamala Harris took oath as Vice President of the United States of America.

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris became the first African American woman of South Asian descent to hold this office.

13 News talked with students at Western Kentucky University on the significance of Harris becoming vice president.

“It’s a celebration for African Americans, simply because of the struggle of how far we have come. It’s a celebration today to witness seeing someone who looks like us to not only be able to be a leader but just a leader of this country,” said Shikira Tunstill, a WKU Student.

Morgan Wynne said “Kamala is showing that we can hold a very high power and being the first female Vice President and as well a person of color, and she comes from other nationalities. I think that’s very powerful. And it kind of just shows us that we can move forward, we can do more and we don’t have to live up to the stereotype that’s attached to us.”

Another WKU student, Chanell Ellis said, “for women of color, it kind of helps us feel better about ourselves, we’re empowered to see that we can do anything that we put our minds to. I think she’s a great example.”

The image of Harris taking the oath of office is one that has never been seen before, Tunstill says that “it’s opening doors, I believe, for the African American women to show that there is hope that they can get their education, they can be more than what society has made them feel like a statistic.”

“We’re seeing that Kamala Harris has definitely is a person of color vice president to be elected and everything is very good to see that in our world as really good see us evolving in, moving up to like, you know, better opportunities and also showing kids as well and, you know, teenagers, that a woman and everything that anything is possible in anybody can be whoever they want to if they put their mind to it and that we are strong women,” said Tarien Harp, WKU student.

Ellis also says, “I think with her being in office, it will kind of show that like, get rid of that stereotype that we’re not just this image, and everyone’s eyes are not that stereotypical Black girl, like we’re not angry, like, everyone has emotions, we can do anything.”

Harris was a Senator from California before she resigned to become the Vice President.

