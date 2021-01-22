211 referral service now offers texting option

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have more than 1,000 resources for people who need help in south central Kentucky, but those people and places can’t help someone who is struggling if the person in need doesn’t know how to reach them.

The 211 service helps to connect people to the community resources they need.

Ellie Harbaugh with United Way of Southern Kentucky said when someone calls 211, they will be linked to the services in which they are eligible in the local community. The services may be local, but can also be regional, state and federal programs.

The service can be accessed by dialing 211 and now, by texting 898-211. The texting option is new. Harbaugh told us, “Not everyone is able to use the phone to call. Some may need to text because of what they have going on in their life at that particular time. So for people to be able to text 211, enter their zip code and then be able to connect with a live person to help them with the resources they need, is a very exciting thing for our community and for 211.”

Between March and early May 2020, Harbaugh said they saw call volume triple and on some days quadruple in direct relation to the pandemic. It began to level off after May, but remained higher than the same time the previous year. Harbaugh said a spike was also attributed to disconnect notices and increased eviction concerns. “During COVID-19, individuals and families who have never had to ask for help were in need, but they may not have known where to turn. 211 was a great resource for them. We also worked very hard to maintain real time information about available resources,” said Harbaugh.

It is also important to note that 211 existed before COVID-19 as it will celebrate its fifth anniversary in July 2021. It will also continue to be in place once the pandemic eases.

The 211 informational referral service is available for the entire BRADD area 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

