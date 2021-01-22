Advertisement

4 former daycare workers charged with abuse

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say four former Kentucky daycare workers have been charged with abuse.

Lexington police say they worked at Eagle Creek Learning Academy.

Police say 32-year-old Samantha Ayers, 24-year-old Maurisa Sweat and 20-year-old Jazzmine Webb were charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal abuse. Police say 40-year-old Terri Thompson was charged with second-degree criminal abuse and failure to report abuse.

Thompson was the director at the academy and Ayers, Sweat and Webb taught 1-year-olds. The Learning Academy said it fired the women after a parent reported bruising on a child on Jan. 7.

It wasn’t clear whether the women have attorneys.

