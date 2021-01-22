Army Staff Sergeant sets sights on new women’s strength record at Bowling Green Competition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On Saturday, January 23, Army Staff Sergeant Gabriele Burgholzer will attempt to set a new Women’s World Record in the Mouser Block event at the Mammoth Strength Challenge V ProAm. The current record stands at 175 lbs. Burgholzer will attempt 200 lbs.

“It wouldn’t just be big for women worldwide but especially for women in the military to show that we’re not just soldiers,” Burgholzer said. “We also have passion hobbies outside of the day-to-day soldiering life and just because we are soldiers we still have time to accomplish our own personal goals.”

The mouser block is a box filled with weights that competitors must press over their heads. Burgholzer said the press is the hardest part of the event for her.

“You have to try to balance the object and it is quite a long box,” Burgholzer said. “You’re leaning back. So it’s almost like a chest incline press.”

Burgholzer is a member of the Army Warrior Fitness Team based at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and is currently the team’s only female strongman competitor. She was selected to join the team in 2019. Fifteen soldiers on the team participate in fitness competitions, like CrossFit, Strongman, Olympic Lifting, and Ninja Warrior; while reaching out to students and athletic teams; and using social media to educate youth about Army life.

“It’s challenging at times,” Burgholzer said. “I do think females and males train a little bit differently. I think it’s a little tougher and for women in general it’s tougher to build muscle and to gain strength. It’s taken me a little longer, I’ve been in the lifting world for about six years now, to get to a competitive level.”

Burgholzer’s fitness career began in 2018 when she decided to compete in bodybuilding. However, she quickly realized she wasn’t a fan of strict dieting it involved.

“My inner fat child wasn’t a fan of the constant dieting,” Burgholzer said.

When searching for different sports, she stumbled upon strongman competitions.

“Somebody one day said ‘hey Sunday’s we go lift some heavy awkward things, do you want to come along and try it out’ and I said why not,” Burgholzer said. “It happened to be strongman training so fell in love with the sport and, through the army, decided to make a career out of it.”

In April 2019, she placed 1st in the Hawaii Fit Expo Strongman competition, and in June 2019 she competed at the Strongman competition “War on the Shore” placing 2nd, which secured her a spot in the Strongman Corps Nationals. There she placed 3rd and earned her Pro Card. In November 2019, she took 1st place at the Roman & Roman Tampa Bay Strongman competition, and in March 2020 she placed 4th at the Arnold Amateur Strongman World Championship.

Burgholzer was born in Steyr, Austria, and graduated from Secondary College for Agriculture and Food Economics in Linz, Austria, in 2007. She later joined the U.S. Army in 2013. She has since graduated from the following military schools: Bus Driver Course, Basic Leaders Course, Combatives Level 1, Digital Training Management System Course, Army Recruiter Course, Unit Prevention Leader Course, Advanced Leaders Course, and Senior Leaders Course.

When competing, Burgholzer often thinks of her family back in Austria which gives her extra motivation.

“I want to make them proud,” Burgholzer said. “So it usually helps me push beyond 100 percent.

Burgholzer will be attempting to break the women’s world record in the Mouser Block event at the WKU L.D. Brown Expo Center.

