BGISD: Over 200 students to transition from virtual back to in-person classes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Next week, over 200 students in the Bowling Green Independent School District will transition from the Virtual Academy to attend in-person. 13 News spoke with Superintendent of BGISD, Gary Fields, about how students and staff are preparing for students to return back to the building for in-person instruction once again.

“We’re excited, we’re gonna have an opportunity to welcome back 200 students back into our school buildings. We started with 900 students who are virtual learners, 200 of those students will start back beginning Monday, we’re transitioning back into the classroom, we know they’re excited to see their teachers, but maybe more importantly, they’re excited to see their classmates in school. So we’re really, really excited to welcome them back and get them back in the routine of, you know, being in school a couple days a week,” said Fields.

Fields says both teachers and students are excited to be back in-person once again.

“I think our staffs gonna be really excited to see the students it has caused us to, you know, we have to make some adjustments. So we’ve had to take a few of our teachers who are teaching virtually, they’re excited because I now get to come back in person, because we have an increased enrollment of in person students. So it also will cause us to adjust schedules a little bit for our Virtual Academy, because especially adjustments at the middle school and high school where you have class periods and things. So, you know, I think we’re, we’re gonna make it all work out,” said Fields.

Next week, over 200 students will move from the Virtual Academy to attend in-person. As a result, Virtual schedules are likely to change. Courses will remain the same, but teachers/times may be different. ALL Virtual students should check schedules in IC beginning 1/25/2021. pic.twitter.com/8hxESGwFtZ — BG City Schools (@BGISD) January 21, 2021

“And I think that, you know, the most important thing is we’ve been able to give people a choice on how they want to be educated this year, with everything going on with the pandemic. And so, and I really appreciate our teachers and our entire staff who have, who have, you know, been very flexible, because that’s, that’s a, you know, it’s being flexible, being reasonable during a pandemic is really important, because there’s a lot of moving parts.”

Fields says the school district will continue to follow all guidelines to ensure a healthy return and says some teachers have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re still following all day healthy at school guidelines. So we’re, you know, students and staff are wearing masks all day, we’re checking temperatures or cleaning desk to every class, socially distancing throughout the day. It’s really exciting, because now that we’re, we’re almost through all of our staff members who requested it, I have gotten their first vaccine. And so just in a couple weeks here, beginning the week of February 1, many of our staffs, staff members will get their second shot. And then there’s a couple weeks after that to where it’s, you know, then the most effective 95 96% effective and so, I think that’s a big relief to our staff, and I appreciate governor Bashir, Dr. Stack realizing that, you know, our educators are frontline workers as well. And it’s important for them to feel safe while they educate our students,” said Fields.

Fields says students should check their schedules on infinite campus starting on Monday, January 25.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.