Bowling Green woman from Mexico shares culture, helps home country with jewelry business

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - About four years ago, Ana Camarena and her husband moved to Bowling Green from Guadalajara Mexico.

“My husband got hired by a company here in Bowling Green,” Camarena said.

Camarena said she has always thought Mexican jewelry was unique and special, something she wanted to share with the people here in the United States.

“Our slogan is ‘Meaningful Jewelry’ because every artisan leaves in part of their inspiration, work, dreams and of course time, because they work for hours and hours,” Camarena explained.

Her online store is called Ana de Mexico, and by purchasing your jewelry, you are also supporting the ones who handmake each piece in Mexico. Camarena directly orders her pieces from artisans in her home country.

“I would be sad if we lose this type of traditional jewelry in Mexico,” Camerena said.

To see the types of jewelry Camerena has in stock or to make a purchase you can visit the Ana de Mexico Facebook page or visit her Etsy shop at https://www.etsy.com/shop/AnadeMexicoDesigns.

