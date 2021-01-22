Advertisement

105-year-old Bowling Green woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

Kathryn Gilbert, 105, receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Kathryn Gilbert, 105, receives COVID-19 vaccine.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local woman who has lived through two pandemics and major world wars just received her COVID-19 vaccine.

Kathryn Gilbert of Bowling Green is 105 years old and received the first dose of the vaccine at Med Center Health Friday.

Her daughter, Glenda White, who is also her caregiver, said they’ve been very careful during this pandemic and are feeling a bit more relieved now.

“I’m just glad I’ve kept her in as much as possible. She hadn’t been out except she broke her hip and had to go the hospital. But other than that she’s back home and I’ve kept her safe. And I don’t let her go out and not watch who comes in the house,” said White.

She celebrated her 105th birthday back in August.

“I think it’s awesome. I mean, I’m glad she could make it because I didn’t know how she would get here. I didn’t think they were going to come to the house. So I made an appointment and we got in and so I’m glad we did.”

Gilbert will go back for her second dose in several weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle associated with Stevens was located...
Man wanted in Missouri, vehicle located in Warren County
Eddie Lemay owner of Quality Shoe Repair
Local shoe repair shop in fear of closing saved through community efforts
KSP says the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted subject, Brian...
Kentucky State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Grayson County
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports a record number of COVID-19 related deaths Thursday

Latest News

Iconic Class 100 Graduates from Kentucky State Police Academy
KSP welcomes 45 new graduating Troopers in Cadet Class 100
Robert Adams arrested in Monroe County after standoff.
Man arrested after shots fired, standoff in Monroe County
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker