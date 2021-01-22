Cloudy likely to break up tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight will be a cloudy evening, but clouds are expected to break up throughout the night. Temperatures are likely to drop to about the low 30s. Tomorrow, clouds are expected to break giving way to peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday evening, expect a cold evening with clear skies. Temperatures for Friday evening around the low to mid 20′s. Saturday, we are expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40′s and lows in the upper 20′s. Temperatures will be slow to warm this weekend, but a southerly wind will bring some warmer air to the region. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies, but warmer temperatures in the low 50′s and lows around 40. Monday will be our next chance of rain, Highs in the mid to upper 50′s and lows in the mid 30′s. Tuesday to Wednesday looks to be drier, but scattered showers are possible through the day. Highs in the upper 40′s and lows around the mid 30′s. Thursday, expect most cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40′s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 45, Low 23, winds N-8

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 44, Low 29, winds E-7

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of showers possible. High 52, Low 41, Winds S-10

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 49

Today’s Low: 38

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 71 (1916)

Record Low: -12 (1985)

Today’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.51″)

Yearly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.51″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 4:59 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

