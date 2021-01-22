Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline

Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

The governor announced the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate had fallen to the lowest rate since Jan. 2.

“Folks, there’s a pretty simple reason why I think our cases are declining, and that’s that I see you all doing the hard work,” said Gov. Beshear. “I see people wearing masks now more than ever and engaging in social distancing when they can. Keep it up. We are going to beat this virus in 2021. We’ve just got to protect everyone until we get there.”

Gov. Beshear reported 2,756 new cases of the virus and 36 deaths. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 1-22-2020
