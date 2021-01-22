Gov. Beshear honors Dr. Rebecca Shadowen in memorial ceremony for COVID-19 victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear had a ceremony Friday in memory of those who lost their lives to COVID-19. Over 3,300 Kentuckians have died as a result of the virus, who include local frontline workers, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen and Dr. Don Miller of Med Center Health.

Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman placed the last of 3,301 flags on the Capitol grounds for each Kentuckian who died from COVID-19.

“Every flag you see represents a real Kentuckian, one who was and is loved by their families and friends, who meant something to the communities in which they lived,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each and every loss is singular and heartbreaking.”

Beshear said the flag he placed was in honor of frontline health care workers lost to the coronavirus, including Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, who was just 62 when she died of the coronavirus in early September of last year.

“I will be placing this flag in the ground for Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, and all of our health care heroes who have given their own lives during this pandemic to save others,” Gov. Beshear said. “This noble sacrifice cannot and will not be forgotten.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.