Hickman County man arrested with child sexual exploitation offenses

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLINTON, Ky. (WBKO) -The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 34-year-old Allen S. Collie on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Collie was arrested after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered the couple sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Collie is currently charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and ninety-nine counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable to one to five years in prison.

Collie was taken to the Hickman County Detention Center.

A mug shot is currently unavailable.

