Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launched the Search Warrant Task Force.

According to a tweet from Daniel Cameron, the task force was launched to examine the process of securing, reviewing, and executing search warrants in Kentucky.

Cameron also says this helps convene a group to develop practices for the safe execution of search warrants in the commonwealth.

Today, we launched the Search Warrant Task Force to examine the process for securing, reviewing, and executing search warrants in Kentucky. This fulfills our promise to convene a group to develop best practices for the safe execution of search warrants in the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/oYxXc3VZ0q — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) January 21, 2021

Cameron also assembled a group representing every aspect of the search warrant process.

The goal is to establish Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and executed.

We’ve assembled a group representing every aspect of the search warrant process. Our goal is to establish Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and executed. pic.twitter.com/ro9xlhBb7S — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) January 21, 2021

