Advertisement

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force

Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force (AP)
Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force (AP)(AP)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launched the Search Warrant Task Force.

According to a tweet from Daniel Cameron, the task force was launched to examine the process of securing, reviewing, and executing search warrants in Kentucky.

Cameron also says this helps convene a group to develop practices for the safe execution of search warrants in the commonwealth.

Cameron also assembled a group representing every aspect of the search warrant process.

The goal is to establish Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and executed.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force...
President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case
Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Two from Indiana arrested on drug charges
Suspicious activity in Metcalfe County church parking lot leads to two arrests
Wheels like these were stolen from a truck at Jim Johnson Hyundai.
Crime Stoppers: Jim Johnson Stolen Wheels
Kentucky Coronavirus
Governor Beshear: 3,433 new cases of COVID-19, positivity rate below 12% for fifth day in a row

Latest News

Woman from Mexico shares culture, helps home country by starting jewelry business in BG
Woman from Mexico shares culture, helps home country by starting jewelry business in BG
Kentucky internet Speed test
Kentucky internet Speed test
Sunshine returns this weekend
Cloudy likely to break up tonight
Mudlick Fire Department Chief Ricky Collins passes away from COVID-19
‘A great loss for us’ | Fire chief in Monroe County dies of COVID-19