Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launched the Search Warrant Task Force.
According to a tweet from Daniel Cameron, the task force was launched to examine the process of securing, reviewing, and executing search warrants in Kentucky.
Cameron also says this helps convene a group to develop practices for the safe execution of search warrants in the commonwealth.
Cameron also assembled a group representing every aspect of the search warrant process.
The goal is to establish Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and executed.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.