Double the luck! Scottsville woman cashes in a winning lottery ticket and wins $100,000

A Scottsville woman bought a Gold Rush scratch-off, winning $100,000.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Scottsville woman cashed in a winning $50 Kentucky Lottery ticket and bought a Gold Rush scratch-off, winning $100,000. She purchased the $30 ticket at Jr Foods on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

“I can’t believe I left the ticket in my purse in the locked car. I had no idea it was a winner at the time,” she said.

“I went blank. This couldn’t be real,” she said.

After taxes, she walked out of lottery headquarters with a check for $71,000.

“It still hasn’t hit me,” the Allen County woman said.

She told lottery officials she didn’t have any immediate plans for the winnings. “I’m going to try to act like it’s not there,” she added.

Jr Foods will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

