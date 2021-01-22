Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found in Metcalfe County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(KSP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police received a call of human remains found in a wooded area on Edwin Williams Road in northern Metcalfe County.

Several units responded and located the skeletal remains on the property.

The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for identification.

