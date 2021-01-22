Kentucky State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Grayson County

CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday night, Kentucky State Police received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office saying two of their deputies had been involved in an a shooting.

KSP says the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received information that 34-year-old Brian Abbott, who was wanted, was at a home on North Main Street in Caneyville. Deputies told KSP Abbott was inside the home and armed with two knives. Police say after being commanded to drop the knives, Abbott charged toward the deputies forcing one of them to fire his service weapon striking the Abbott three times.

Abbott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two deputies were not injured and both were placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.