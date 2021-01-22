Advertisement

Laurel County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Kody Lee Mullins was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch Thursday.
Kody Lee Mullins was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch Thursday.(Laurel County Detention Center)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEAVY, Ky. (WBKO) -  Kody Wayne Mullins, 19, has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

Mullins was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect directing a juvenile to send him sexually explicit images of her online.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Keavy on January 21st.

Equipment used in the crime was seized.

Mullins is currently charged with three counts of possessing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison), and one count of promoting a minor under the age of sixteen in a sexual performance (Class-B felony punishable by ten to twenty years in prison).

Mullins is lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle associated with Stevens was located...
Man wanted in Missouri, vehicle located in Warren County
Eddie Lemay owner of Quality Shoe Repair
Local shoe repair shop in fear of closing saved through community efforts
Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports a record number of COVID-19 related deaths Thursday
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force...
President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case

Latest News

KSP says the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted subject, Brian...
Kentucky State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Grayson County
File image
4 former daycare workers charged with abuse
File image
Louisville Metro Police officer indicted on two counts of perjury
Tracking some sunshine in the region later today!
Seasonably cool with sunshine this Friday afternoon!