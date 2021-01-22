Laurel County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

KEAVY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kody Wayne Mullins, 19, has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

Mullins was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect directing a juvenile to send him sexually explicit images of her online.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Keavy on January 21st.

Equipment used in the crime was seized.

Mullins is currently charged with three counts of possessing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison), and one count of promoting a minor under the age of sixteen in a sexual performance (Class-B felony punishable by ten to twenty years in prison).

Mullins is lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

