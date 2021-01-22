Advertisement

Louisville Metro Police officer indicted on two counts of perjury

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Louisville police detective has been indicted on two counts of perjury for testimony he gave in a 2018 theft case.

A grand jury returned the indictments against Louisville Metro Police Det. John David Green on Thursday.

Jefferson County prosecutors say Green knowingly gave false testimony in court.

Green investigated a theft case at a Louisville McDonald’s restaurant and charged an employee with theft.

Green testified he watched hours of surveillance tape. But prosecutors allege that he didn’t watch the videos and charged the wrong person.

If convicted, Green could be sentenced to up to ten years in prison.

