Man arrested after shots fired, standoff in Monroe County

MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A man is behind bars after officers and deputies spent hours on the scene of a standoff in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to complaints at the home of Robert Adams on Harlans Crossroads Wednesday. Officials reported Adams made threats to officers that he would shoot them.

The following day, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police went to his home Thursday to execute a search warrant around 1:30 p.m.

Sheriff Dale Ford reportedly knocked on the door to ask if Adams was home and his father came to the door and stated Adams was not there. As Ford entered the doorway, officials say a shot was fired from the back of the home.

Authorities secured the area and called for backup as they tried to make contact with Adams, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials say Adams refused to exit the home and used harsh words towards officers and deputies.

The Special Response Team with Kentucky State Police arrived and tried to negotiate with Adams to exit the home, and eventually had to shoot a flashbang into the home. Minutes later, officials say Adams surrendered and was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office.

Officers says they recovered several firearms from the home including two loaded guns that were lying on the bed.

Adams was transported to the Barren County Detention Center by the jailer where he is now lodged on the following charges:

Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon

Possession of Handgun By Convicted Felon

Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.

Adams was also served with three bench warrants for Failure to appear on previous charges and Probation Violation.

