Med Center Health administers most doses at the quickest pace in southcentral Kentucky

Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic vaccinates hundreds of people a day.
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic vaccinates hundreds of people a day.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health continues to vaccinate hundreds of people daily against COVID-19. Their facility has administered the most doses at the quickest pace in southcentral Kentucky.

The hospital has administered over 10,300 doses of both the COVID-19 vaccines. Right now, they’re vaccinating individuals in phase 1b. That includes people ages 70 and up, school personnel and first responders.

They say at this point they haven’t run out of any vaccines for individuals’ booster shots which is the second dose needed for the vaccine to work effectively.

While the vaccine clinic has been running for several weeks, Med Center says they have made changes to the clinic in order for it to run more efficiently.

“One of the most significant changes that we’ve made is to increase the number of registration stations that we have available,” said Melinda Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health. “As well as the number of stations where somebody is actually getting a vaccination. So we’ve added to those to make sure that we have plenty of opportunities.”

A timeline on when they will move to the next phase is unclear as vaccine shipments are unknown.

“One of the things that is really an issue with this, is the supply of vaccine that we get in, we never know from week to week exactly how much vaccine we’re going to get, so oftentimes that causes the delay in people being able to schedule for their appointment.”

Joyce advises those eligible who have texted or emailed for an appointment to remain patient and not text again as this will reset your place in line.

