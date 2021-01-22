Sunny and seasonably cool to end the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cloudy Thursday, we see plenty of sun to end the work week on a brighter note. However, it will feel a little chilly compared to the last couple of days.

Order up! Sunny side up with chilly conditions! (None)

Areas of patchy fog from earlier this morning have since fizzled out as dry and clearing conditions take over the region in the late morning hours. By the afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures near normal for this time of the year. However, winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph, so it will feel a little chilly throughout the day. Tonight we are tracking cold conditions! Lows will fall in the mid-to-low 20s with clear skies - a deep frost is possible on windshields so have the ice scraper on standby if you are traveling on Saturday morning! Saturday will be similar to Friday with sunshine and highs seasonably cool for this time of the year!

Sunday will see clouds increasing ahead of our next weather-maker! Highs on Sunday will reach the low 50s with isolated evening showers possible. Rain will increase in coverage late Sunday night into Monday and continue throughout the day. Rain showers are expected to continue until early Tuesday morning in the region. At this point, we are forecasting between 1-2 inches of rainfall in the region with locally higher amounts possible, so minor flooding is a concern for Monday and Tuesday. Stay up-to-date with the forecast and changing conditions by downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app free in all app stores! Monday will not only be wet, but it will also be very warm and breezy! Highs will be in the 60s with south winds at 10-20 mph! Tuesday will see more seasonable conditions with highs in the upper 40s with clouds decreasing once the showers end. Wednesday and Thursday looks a bit unsettled with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, but not a washout like Monday looks.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 45. Low 23. Winds N at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 44. Low 29. Winds E at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. Isolated PM Showers possible. High 52. Low 44. Winds S at 10 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 71 (1999)

Record Low Today: -7 (1984)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 5:00 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 60)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 49

Yesterday’s Low: 35

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.51″)

Yearly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.51″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

