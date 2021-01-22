Warren County woman charged with animal cruelty after 63 dogs found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip of a puppy mill operation on Whitlock Road in Alvaton.

An animal control officer made contact with the homeowner.

During the investigation, the officer found 63 dogs that were living in unsanitary conditions. Donna Byard was charged for 63 counts of Cruelty to Animals 2nd degree. All of the dogs were removed from the property.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.