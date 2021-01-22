Weekend Starts Sunny, Ends Gloomy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday looked FANTASTIC! Our work week finished on a bright note with wall-to-wall sunshine and seasonably cool readings. We’ll enjoy one more day filled with sunshine Saturday before a complex storm system takes aim at our region late weekend.

Fair skies coupled with seasonal air will be the story of our Saturday. Clouds increase Saturday night before moisture arrives Sunday as a system draws near. One round of scattered showers is possible during the day Sunday before more widespread rain arrives Sunday night.

Expect waves of rain - some of it heavy - to roll through Monday ahead of a cold front. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, but at this time, no severe weather is anticipated. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ are possible along with breezy conditions to start the week. Rain moves out Monday evening, setting us up for a dry and seasonably cool Tuesday. A weaker system moves through the region Wednesday into Thursday with a little light rain and a little light snow possible. Highs will range from the mid 40s to near 50s with lows mainly in the 30s next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 44, Low 32, winds E-7

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of showers. High 52, Low 44, Winds S-10

MONDAY: Breezy and Warm. Periods of Rain, Thunder Possible. Rain Could be Heavy at Times. High 63, Low 39, winds S-13

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 46

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 71 (1999)

Record Low: -7 (1984)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.63″)

Yearly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.63″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 5:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

