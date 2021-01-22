‘A great loss for us’ | Fire chief in Monroe County dies of COVID-19

MUDLICK, Ky. (WBKO) - A small community in Monroe County is mourning the loss of a volunteer first responder after he died from COVID-19.

“Our motto is neighbors helping neighbors. And if there was ever anybody that deserves that motto, it’s Ricky Collins,” said Assistant Fire Chief of Mudlick Fire Department, Craig Grider. “For years, you know, he spent a lot of money out of his own pocket to help things with the department.”

Rain dripped from the parked fire truck at Mudlick Volunteer Fire Department, symbolizing tears shed for a local hero.

“He’s 30 plus years in the fire service,” said Grider.

With the department since its inception in 1995, Chief Ricky Collins tested positive for COVID-19 before Christmas.

The 67-year-old tragically passed away Wednesday, when now the vaccine has been made available for first responders.

“Actually they said he was doing pretty decent on the vent, just apparently took a sudden turn for the worse a couple of days ago,” said a tearful Grider.

Collins’ 15-year-old grandson is currently hospitalized with the virus as well. Now, the family is seeing the painstaking realities of the virus and asking those to take precautions.

“We’ve all been waiting for vaccines, you know, so I know, some people are scared to take it and all that, but I’m sure his family would want to tell everybody out there if you can get this vaccine, get it because they’ve seen firsthand what it can do. And it’s you know, it’s a terrible disease,” said Grider.

While it’s a small town, Collins is a big hero whose absence will surely be felt, but his legacy living on at the place he left half of his heart.

“He has two sons. They are both on the department. His daughter in-laws are on the department - it’s been a family affair for him,” explained Grider.

Some may find peace in knowing that Collins is now reunited with the other part of his heart, his late wife Betty who passed away in 2010. Nonetheless, a great loss for the community.

“He went well above and beyond the call of duty to help and to do what he can for the department and the community. And it’s gonna be this is a sad time for us here at Mudlick. And what a great loss for us in the community that he served. It’s gonna be some big shoes to fill.”

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider donating to the Mudlick Fire Department.

