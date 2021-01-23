Advertisement

Army Staff Sergeant sets new Women’s World Record

Staff Sergeant Gabriele Burgholzer sets new Women's World Record in Mouser block.
Staff Sergeant Gabriele Burgholzer sets new Women's World Record in Mouser block.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Gabriele Burgholzer set a new Women’s Middle Weight World Record of 194 pounds in the Mouser Block event on Saturday at the Mammoth Strength Challenge V ProAm.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Burgholzer.

Burgholzer’s 194 pounds shattered the previous record of 158.

“Everybody’s cheering you on, even if they’re competing against you,” said. Burgholzer. “The strongman community is a very tight group, you could almost say it’s like a family.”

The mouser block is a box filled with weights that competitors must press above their heads. Burgholzer had three total attempts, with the ability to choose her own weight. She successfully broke the record in her first attempt, lifting 179.6 pounds. Burgholzer followed with competed attempts of 189.9 and 194.

“I kind of knew that I was going to set it, just didn’t think it was going to be as high as it ended up being,” said Burgholzer.

“It’s phenomenal to see somebody put in all the time and effort and hard work and just see them crush the previous record,” said Major George Fruth.

Burgholzer says right before starting her lift, she gives herself a brief moment to pause and think about her family.

“I think about how proud I want to make them in that moment and then I just go for it,” Burgholzer said.

Burgholzer is a member of the Army Warrior Fitness Team and is the team’s only female strongman competitor. For her, setting a world record is more than just a personal accomplishment.

“I think it’s not just for me but for women in strength sports in general to show the world we are also strong,” Burgholzer said. “Men have started the sport, we are slowly making our way into the sport. With us being out there and setting world records, I’m hoping to encourage other females as well to come into the sport and make it bigger than it is now.”

Burgholzer said she wishes she would have gone up a little more weight in her final attempt.

“The second one I struggled a little bit with the weight and then I went up [to 194] and it went up so smoothly,” Burgholzer said. “There’s always a next time.”

Burgholzer said she had to make sacrifices to achieve this world record but is happy to have made them.

