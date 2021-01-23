Advertisement

Bowling Green man arrested on drug charges after high-grade marijuana and THC gummies found

Olivier Alexandre
Olivier Alexandre(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force arrested 24-year-old Olivier Alexandre, of Bowling Green, on drug charges after an investigation by the drug task force and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Those with the drug task force say Alexandre would not open the door, jumped from a second-floor balcony and ran for about a block before being arrested by detectives.

Detectives seized 7.10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 101 high concentration THC (marijuana) vapes, 92 packages of high concentration THC gummies, 9 jars of “Dabs”, 40MM Glock Handgun and AK Pistol Grip semi-automatic weapon.

In a storage unit, detectives found a safe with $40,000 in cash.

Authorities say the “gummies” found tend to target children in marijuana sales and if accidental taken by small children usually results in the need for Emergency Room services and hospital admissions.

Caption

Alexandre was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

He is charged with:

  • Trafficking in Marijuana over 5 Pounds, Class C felony (Gun Enhancement)
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

