Advertisement

Governor Beshear allows ‘born-alive’ bill to become law

A bill meant to preserve the lives of newborns, including any infant born after a failed...
A bill meant to preserve the lives of newborns, including any infant born after a failed abortion, has become law in Kentucky. (AP)(AP)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill meant to preserve the lives of newborns, including any infant born after a failed abortion, has become law in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear allowed the measure to become law without his signature.

Sen. Whitney Westerfield said Friday that he’s grateful Beshear didn’t veto the measure but was disappointed the governor chose not to sign it.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky said it was “incredibly disappointed” the governor didn’t stop the measure from becoming law.

Under the bill, a doctor performing an abortion must take what it deemed “all medically appropriate and reasonable steps” to preserve the life of a born-alive infant.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle associated with Stevens was located...
Man wanted in Missouri, vehicle located in Warren County
Eddie Lemay owner of Quality Shoe Repair
Local shoe repair shop in fear of closing saved through community efforts
During the investigation, the officer discovered 63 dogs that were living in unsanitary...
Warren County woman charged with animal cruelty after 63 dogs found
KSP says the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted subject, Brian...
Kentucky State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Grayson County

Latest News

Stonehenge to Morgantown Road is shut down due to an injury collision. Bowling Green Police...
Stonehenge to Morgantown Road shut down as Bowling Green Police investigate an injury collision
Monroe County Standoff
Monroe County Standoff
WKU Student loan freeze
WKU Student loan freeze
Beshear Covid Numbers
Beshear Covid Numbers