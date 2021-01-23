Poor second quarter dooms Lady Tops in series opener against MTSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU Women’s Basketball couldn’t overcome a sluggish second quarter, falling to rival Middle Tennessee 75-65 in the series opener.

The Lady Toppers (3-8, 2-3 C-USA) found themselves trailing 34-20 at halftime after managing only four points in the second quarter.

“We had a horrible second quarter,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said.

In the third quarter, freshman Hope Sivori would pull the Lady Tops within four to make it 48-44 but that was the closest they get. Every time WKU would close the gap, the Blue Raiders would go on a run to extend their lead. Sivori finished with eight points for WKU.

“We needed a couple stops down there that we didn’t get, we needed a couple of baskets to fall in,” Collins said.

Senior Raneem Elgedawy led WKU with 26 points and 10 rebounds in route to a double-double.

“I was proud of how Raneem came back in the second half and tried to will us to a win,” Collins said.

Despite having 16 turnovers in the loss, Collins said overall he thought they did a better job protecting the ball.

“We made some costly turnovers that led to some easy transition baskets at some inopportune times,” Collins said. “We did a better job of handling the pressure. There were just some times we didn’t stay poised.”

The Blue Raiders (8-4, 6-1 C-USA) were led by Anastasia Hayes. She finished with 25 points and eight assists.

“You can see why she’s the best guard in this conference,” Collins said.

WKU and Middle Tennessee will be back at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday to conclude their series. Tipoff is a 6:00 p.m. CT.

